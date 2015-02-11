Yemen Houthi rebels seize U.S. embassy vehicles after diplomats leave: staff

Police troopers secure the entrance of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

SANAA (Reuters) - Armed Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital Sanaa seized U.S. embassy vehicles after the ambassador and diplomats left the country on Wednesday, local members of embassy staff told Reuters.

The employees said that more than 20 vehicles were taken by the fighters after the Americans departed from Sanaa’s airport.

The United States, Britain and France have closed their embassies and evacuated staff as the security situation in Yemen has unraveled following the group’s formal takeover of power last week.