FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Embassy closure hurts counterterrorism in Yemen: U.S. officials
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 12, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Embassy closure hurts counterterrorism in Yemen: U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The closure of the U.S. Embassy in Yemen has further degraded America’s ability to conduct counterterrorism operations in the country, which is teetering on the brink of civil war, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

The officials acknowledged last month that such operations, including the use of armed drones against al Qaeda targets, were under strain because U.S. agencies were having difficulty acquiring the on-the-ground intelligence needed to run them.

The officials acknowledged the evacuation of the embassy further hampered counterterrorism operations.

The officials said, however, that some counterterrorism personnel remained in Yemen and were still able to carry out operations, despite chaos in the country following the takeover of the capital Sanaa by Houthi militants.

The United States has for years mounted a campaign against Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), one of al Qaeda’s most deadly and innovative affiliates.

U.S. government sources said two drone strikes had been carried out against suspected AQAP targets since the Houthis ousted the president and took over government buildings last month, including offices housing security and spy agencies.

Officials would not discuss specifics of the continuing U.S. presence in Yemen. The United States has had advisers at a Yemeni air base in the south, and has flown drone strikes into Yemen from a base across the eastern border in Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by David Storey and Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.