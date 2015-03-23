FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. ready for security challenges in Yemen despite withdrawal: White House
#World News
March 23, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. ready for security challenges in Yemen despite withdrawal: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has the capability to handle security issues regarding Yemen despite the withdrawal of remaining U.S. forces there, the White House said on Monday.

“The Unites States continues to have assets and resources in the region that will allow us to take steps where necessary to continue to apply significant pressure to extremists’ targets,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

Earnest said there was no timetable for the return of U.S. staff and military forces to Yemen, but he said the United States continues to coordinate security with the government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiacu

