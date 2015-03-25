FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House calls on Houthi militias to stop fomenting instability in Yemen
March 25, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

White House calls on Houthi militias to stop fomenting instability in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday called on Houthi militia forces to stop fomenting instability in Yemen and said it could not confirm the whereabouts of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

“We would call on them to stop that instability and that violence and cooperate with this UN-led process to resolve the difference among all the sides,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a daily briefing.

Earnest said he was not in a position to confirm media reports that the president had fled Yemen.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

