U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs his plane as he arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

A tank used by pro-government tribal fighters is seen on a street in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

ABU DHABI U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday that Yemen's armed Houthi movement and a Saudi-led military alliance have agreed to a cessation of hostilities starting on Nov. 17.

Speaking to journalists at the end of a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Kerry added that all parties to the conflict have also agreed to work to set up a Yemeni national unity government by the end of the year.

