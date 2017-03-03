U.S. carries out more strikes in Yemen, US officials tell Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has carried out another wave of precision strikes in Yemen targeting al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, a day after the Pentagon acknowledged carrying out more than 20 strikes.

One of the officials, however, said there were no U.S. ground forces involved in the latest operations. Reuters had reported that residents in Yemen said U.S. soldiers fought two separate gun battles with al Qaeda militants.