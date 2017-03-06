FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.S. wages new strikes on al Qaeda in Yemen, U.S. officials say
#World News
March 6, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. wages new strikes on al Qaeda in Yemen, U.S. officials say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States carried out at least one new air strike on al Qaeda in Yemen overnight on Monday and has waged several strikes since Saturday, U.S. officials told Reuters, keeping up the pressure on the militants after starting a new push last week.

Since a January commando raid, the United States has shown a desire to both strike al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and to recover from what U.S. officials acknowledge has been an intelligence shortfall about the group since Yemen's civil war forced the closure of the U.S. embassy in 2015.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

