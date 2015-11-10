FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Department says U.S. citizen detained in Yemen has died
#World News
November 10, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

State Department says U.S. citizen detained in Yemen has died

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday U.S. citizen John Hamen, one of two contractors who had been detained by Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, has died.

The United Nations said earlier this month that two contractors who worked for a firm that managed U.N. facilities had been detained in Yemen’s capital Sanaa. The two had been detained upon arriving from Djibouti, the United Nations said, by Houthi militia and army units loyal to Yemen’s former president.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
