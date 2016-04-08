FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says aware of reports of American briefly held in Yemen
April 8, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

U.S. says aware of reports of American briefly held in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday it was aware of reports that a U.S. citizen was released after being briefly detained in Yemen but could not confirm the incident under U.S privacy laws.

The Omani foreign ministry said earlier it helped with the release of an unidentified U.S. citizen in Yemen, adding that the American was “transported this evening from Sanaa to Muscat, before his return to his country.”

“We are aware of reports regarding a U.S. citizen briefly detained and subsequently released in Yemen,” a U.S. spokesperson said. “Due to privacy considerations, we are unable to provide further information.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

