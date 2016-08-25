FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. urges all sides in Yemen war to avoid civilian casualties: White House
August 25, 2016 / 4:03 PM / a year ago

U.S. urges all sides in Yemen war to avoid civilian casualties: White House

People look at a telecommunications tower destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen August 22, 2016.Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has called on all sides in the war in Yemen to avoid civilian casualties, the White House said on Thursday, after the U.N. human rights office said air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen are responsible for the largest part of the 3,799 civilians killed in the conflict so far.

"We have been concerned for quite some time about the degree to which civilians in Yemen have been caught in the crossfire in that conflict," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. "We have encouraged all sides in that conflict to be mindful of the responsibilities that they have to avoid civilian casualties."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish

