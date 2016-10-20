FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. urges Houthis to keep ceasefire, discusses JASTA with Saudi
October 20, 2016 / 8:41 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. urges Houthis to keep ceasefire, discusses JASTA with Saudi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a joint news conference with South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung after the Central Asia Ministerial at the State Department in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday urged Yemen's Houthis to respect a ceasefire and said Saudi Arabia had a right to be free from rocket attacks like one that he said killed two Saudi civilians.

Speaking after he met Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Kerry said the two had discussed ways to try to "fix" the U.S. Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, known as JASTA, which grants an exception to the legal principle of sovereign immunity in cases of terrorism on U.S. soil, clearing the way for lawsuits seeking damages from the Saudi government.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
