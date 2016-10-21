FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. says it killed 8 al Qaeda-affiliated militants in Yemen
#World News
October 21, 2016

U.S. says it killed 8 al Qaeda-affiliated militants in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military killed eight al Qaeda-affiliated militants in two strikes in Yemen this month, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Friday.

Two militants associated with al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) were killed in a strike on Oct. 6 in a remote area of the Shabwa Governorate and six AQAP militants were killed in a strike on Oct. 18, also in Shabwa, Centcom said.

The statement did not say how the strikes were carried out.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

