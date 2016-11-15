Yemeni government says not interested in Kerry's truce announcement

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi said on Tuesday his government was not interested in a ceasefire and unity government announcement by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry aimed at ending the country's nearly 20-month conflict.

"The government was not aware of nor is it interested in what Secretary Kerry announced, which represents a desire to scuttle peace efforts by trying to reach an agreement with the Houthis apart from the government," Mekhlafi wrote on his official twitter page.

Kerry had announced during a visit to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday that parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to a cessation of hostilities starting on Nov. 17 and that they intend to work towards setting up a unity government.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in a civil war to back internationally recognized President Abd-Rabu Mansour Hadi against the Iran-allied Houthi movement in March 2015.