FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Yemeni government says not interested in Kerry's truce announcement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 15, 2016 / 2:29 PM / 9 months ago

Yemeni government says not interested in Kerry's truce announcement

Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi speaks to the media after the Yemen peace talks in Switzerland in Bern in this December 20, 2015 file photo.Ruben Sprich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi said on Tuesday his government was not interested in a ceasefire and unity government announcement by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry aimed at ending the country's nearly 20-month conflict.

"The government was not aware of nor is it interested in what Secretary Kerry announced, which represents a desire to scuttle peace efforts by trying to reach an agreement with the Houthis apart from the government," Mekhlafi wrote on his official twitter page.

Kerry had announced during a visit to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday that parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to a cessation of hostilities starting on Nov. 17 and that they intend to work towards setting up a unity government.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in a civil war to back internationally recognized President Abd-Rabu Mansour Hadi against the Iran-allied Houthi movement in March 2015.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, writing by Sami Aboudi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.