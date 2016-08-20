FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2016 / 11:37 PM / a year ago

U.S. says support to Saudi's Yemen campaign modest, no blank check

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Friday described its advisory support to Saudi Arabia's coalition campaign in Yemen as modest and "not a blank check," after a Reuters report disclosed it had withdrawn its military personnel from an advisory cell in the kingdom.

"Even as we assist the Saudis regarding their territorial integrity, it does not mean that we will refrain from expressing our concern about the war in Yemen and how it has been waged," spokesman Adam Stump said.

"In our discussions with the Saudi-led coalition, we have pressed the need to minimize civilian casualties."

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
