U.S. ready to provide aerial refueling to Saudi Arabia: officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military’s Central Command has received authorization to provide aerial refueling to Saudi Arabia and partners but would not carry out those operations in Yemeni airspace, U.S. military officials said on Thursday.

Such flights could fit into the category of American logistical support to Saudi Arabia already announced by the Obama administration. One of the officials said no U.S. aerial refueling flights have been carried out so far, however, and it was not immediately clear if Saudi Arabia had requested them.

A senior U.S. military official said the United States was helping Saudi Arabia keep an eye on Houthi forces and monitor the Saudi border with Yemen. The official said Saudi forces arrayed along the border were postured defensively.