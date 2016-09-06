WASHINGTON The United States killed 13 al Qaeda operatives in three counterterrorism strikes in Yemen from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.
All three of the strikes against the al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula targets were conducted in central Yemen's Shabwah Governorate, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. It did not specify how the strikes were carried out or the identities of those killed.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
U.S. urges Bahrain to free jailed rights campaigner Nabeel Rajab
WASHINGTON The United States voiced concern on Tuesday about the detention of leading Bahraini democracy campaigner Nabeel Rajab and called on the Manama government to release him immediately.
Brazil's new government buffeted by pension fund scandal
BRASILIA The government of Brazil's new President Michel Temer scrambled on Tuesday to distance itself from a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal that broke less than a week after he took office, involving fraud in the country's largest pension funds.
U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea's latest missile launches
UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council strongly on Tuesday condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches, saying they contributed to Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons capability.