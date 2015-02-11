U.S. embassy staff in Yemen destroy weapons, computers and documents: staff

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. embassy staff in Yemen destroyed weapons, computers and documents before closing and evacuating diplomats on Wednesday, local members of staff told Reuters.

The United States, Britain and France have closed their embassies and evacuated staff as the security situation in Yemen has unraveled following the Shi‘ite Muslim rebels’ formal takeover of power last week.

Militiamen from the group also seized U.S. embassy vehicles after the ambassador and diplomats left the country, the same employees said.