Saudi-led coalition jets kill 20 at wake in Yemen: tribesmen
September 6, 2015 / 6:18 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led coalition jets kill 20 at wake in Yemen: tribesmen

Mohammed Ghobari

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Jets belonging to a Saudi-led coalition accidentally killed at least 20 people at a wake in northern Yemen on Sunday, local tribesmen said, as Arab warplanes pounded Houthi positions and allied forces behind a missile strike in which dozens of Gulf Arab soldiers died.

The air strikes targeted troops loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, an ally of the Houthis, across the country and hit a Houthi base in what was the al-Imam University, a religious school in northern Sanaa, residents said.

But the deadliest strike appeared to have been in the region of al-Yutma in al-Jouf province north of Sanaa, where warplanes accidentally bombed a wake for a local person who had been killed by the Houthis, local tribesmen said.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa and Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
