White house says welcomes end of Saudi-led air campaign in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White house said on Tuesday it welcomed Saudi Arabia’s announcement that it would end air strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen and back political peace talks.

“The United States welcomes today’s announcement by the government of Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners of the conclusion of Operation Decisive Storm in Yemen,” said Alistair Baskey, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

“We continue to support the resumption of a UN-facilitated political process and the facilitation of humanitarian assistance,” Baskey said in a statement.