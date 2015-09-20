White House says two U.S. citizens released in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. citizens that were being held in Yemen were released on Sunday and have arrived in Oman, a White House official said.

The Americans were being held by a rebel group in Yemen. Ned Price, spokesman for the National Security Council in the White House, said their families have been informed of their release.

“We are deeply appreciative of all who were involved in producing this outcome, including in particular the government of Oman,” Price said in a statement.