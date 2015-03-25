FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Public sector workers in Yemen's Aden told to go home: witnesses
March 25, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Public sector workers in Yemen's Aden told to go home: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - Public sector workers in Yemen’s southern city of Aden were instructed to return home and some residents armed themselves, local witnesses told Reuters on Wednesday, amid rapid advances by Houthi attackers opposed to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Houthi forces backed by allied army units earlier seized al-Anad air base about 60 km (37 miles) north of Aden from defenders loyal to Hadi, local residents said. The Houthis and their allies later advanced to within 40 km of the city, where Hadi has been holed up since fleeing the capital Sanaa last month.

Reporting By Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean

