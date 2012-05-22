Spaniard missing in Yemen found dead, suicide suspected

SANAA (Reuters) - A Spanish embassy guard reported missing in Yemen last week has been found dead after an apparent suicide, a Western diplomat said on Tuesday, nearly a week after he failed to board a flight bound for Madrid.

The man’s disappearance on his way to the airport last week prompted speculation he may have been kidnapped by tribesmen or Islamist militants, who have exploited instability in Yemen to gain a foothold there.

“He was discovered by Yemeni police this morning. We believe it was suicide,” said the diplomat. “Living conditions in Yemen are very tough,” he said, without giving any further details.

Spanish police confirmed the death but did not say whether it was self-inflicted.

“The body of Antonio Cejudo, 38, has been found in a place of difficult access. The body showed a gunshot wound to the head and his service weapon was lying beside him,” Spanish police said in a statement.

Kidnappings of foreigners and Yemenis are common in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula state. Many are freed unharmed.