France clears 'Jungle' migrant camp in Calais, children in limbo
CALAIS, France France began clearing the sprawling "Jungle" migrant camp on Monday as hundreds gave up on their dreams of reaching Britain, a tantalizingly short sea crossing away.
SANAA Yemeni street artists are daubing the capital's walls with haunting images of war and starving children in an effort to highlight the impact conflict is having on the country's population.
The graffiti, including a malnourished child locked in a blood-red coffin, is turning heads in a country where more than two thirds of the population are in need of some form of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.
"We came up with this campaign because of the internal and external wars in Yemen, the economic crisis, all of these factors led to famine and poverty in Yemen," said participating artist, Thou Yazan Al Alawi.
More than 10,000 people have been killed, thousands more wounded and the healthcare and education systems have crumbled in Yemen's 19-month civil war.
A Saudi-led coalition launched an offensive last March aimed at restoring exiled Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power and ousting the Iran-allied Houthi movement from their strongholds.
"The war has made this country sick, people are dying of hunger," said one passer-by, Yousef Abdelqawi.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Patrick Johnston and Alison Williams)
CALAIS, France France began clearing the sprawling "Jungle" migrant camp on Monday as hundreds gave up on their dreams of reaching Britain, a tantalizingly short sea crossing away.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May tried to persuade the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday to work with her government on a common Brexit negotiating position, but the Scottish leader dismissed the meeting as "deeply frustrating".
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call and agreed that experts will continue searching for ways to resolve Aleppo crisis, Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday,