Two suspected Qaeda militants killed in Yemen drone strike: residents
January 8, 2014

Two suspected Qaeda militants killed in Yemen drone strike: residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - Two suspected al Qaeda militants were killed in a U.S. drone strike in the southeastern province of Hadramout on Wednesday, residents and local officials said.

They said the aircraft fired at least one missile on a car in the al-Qatan region, completely destroying the vehicle and killing two people.

The United States has stepped up drone strikes as part of a campaign against Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, regarded by Washington as the most active wing of the militant network, posing a serious threat to Western interest.

Yemen is among a handful of countries where the United States acknowledges using drones, although it does not comment on the practice.

The Yemeni army, with U.S. backing, drove al Qaeda militants and their allies from some of their southern strongholds in 2012. But the jihadists have since regrouped and mounted attacks on government officials and installations.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Alison Williams

