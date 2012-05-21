Yemeni president vows to pursue "terrorists"

SANAA (Reuters) - President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi vowed on Monday that Yemeni security forces will step up their efforts to clamp down on militants after a suicide bombing at a military parade rehearsal in Sanaa killed 90 people.

“Our armed forces and security forces will become tougher and more determined in pursuing terrorists,” the state news agency Saba quoted Hadi as telling victims’ families in a condolence message.