Yemeni president vows to pursue "terrorists"
May 21, 2012

Yemeni president vows to pursue "terrorists"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi vowed on Monday that Yemeni security forces will step up their efforts to clamp down on militants after a suicide bombing at a military parade rehearsal in Sanaa killed 90 people.

“Our armed forces and security forces will become tougher and more determined in pursuing terrorists,” the state news agency Saba quoted Hadi as telling victims’ families in a condolence message.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Michael Roddy

