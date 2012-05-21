Yemen bomb is response to U.S. war: Qaeda

SANAA (Reuters) - Al Qaeda’s wing in Yemen said a suicide bombing on Monday that killed 90 people was in revenge for what it called the U.S. war on its followers in southern Yemen and that it had targeted the Yemeni defense minister and his top commanders.

The group also warned in a statement received by Reuters that more attacks will follow if the military campaign in the southern province of Abyan did not stop.

“We will take revenge, God willing, and the flames of war will reach you everywhere, and what happened is but the start of a jihad project in defense of honor and sanctities,” the statement, addressing Yemeni military commanders, said.