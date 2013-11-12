FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen sentences nine to jail for arms smuggling
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
#World News
November 12, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Yemen sentences nine to jail for arms smuggling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - A Yemeni court handed down jail sentences of between one and 10 years each to nine Yemenis on Tuesday for their involvement in the smuggling of weapons aboard a ship, judicial sources said.

Yemeni forces intercepted the Jihan 1 off Yemen’s coast in January. U.S. and Yemeni officials said it was carrying a large cache of weapons, including surface-to-air missiles, being smuggled from Iran to insurgents in Yemen.

The sources said one of those tried was sentenced in absentia.

Gulf Arab governments and their Sunni clerical allies accuse regional Shi‘ite Muslim power Iran of backing co-religionist communities around the region. Yemen has also accused Iran of trying to meddle in its affairs.

Yemen has been embroiled in a rebellion by Shi‘ite Muslim Houthis, mainly based in the north of the country.

The tensions flared into full-blown clashes between the Houthis and their Sunni Muslim Salafi rivals in the town of Dammaj on October 30 in which at least 100 people have died.

Reporting by Mohamed Mukhashaf; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
