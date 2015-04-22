FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi-led Yemen operation achieved its aims
#World News
April 22, 2015 / 11:29 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi-led Yemen operation achieved its aims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan takes part in a welcoming ceremony in Kiev March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he is glad that air strikes led by Saudi Arabia against the Houthi militia group in Yemen have been completed and achieved their targets.

“We are happy to see that the aerial operations on Yemen by Saudi Arabia have ended. Military goals appear to have been reached,” Erdogan told a joint press conference with Iraqi President Fuad Masum. “We will continue to be on Yemen’s side, whether in humanitarian or in other ways.”

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

