Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi-led Yemen operation achieved its aims

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he is glad that air strikes led by Saudi Arabia against the Houthi militia group in Yemen have been completed and achieved their targets.

“We are happy to see that the aerial operations on Yemen by Saudi Arabia have ended. Military goals appear to have been reached,” Erdogan told a joint press conference with Iraqi President Fuad Masum. “We will continue to be on Yemen’s side, whether in humanitarian or in other ways.”