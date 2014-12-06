South African government told national Korkie killed in Yemen: spokesman

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s government has been informed that Pierre Korkie, a national held by Islamist militants in Yemen since his kidnapping last year, had been killed as U.S. forces tried to rescue hostages, a spokesman said on Saturday.

“We have been informed that the American special forces are now in possession of Mr Korkie’s body. We will arrange with them and the government of Yemen to ensure that we repatriate Pierre’s remains to South Africa,” spokesman Nelson Kgwete said on TV station ENCA.