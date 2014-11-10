FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. imposes sanctions on Yemen ex-president, two rebel leaders
November 10, 2014 / 3:43 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. imposes sanctions on Yemen ex-president, two rebel leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh delivers his speech on state television in this still image taken from video October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Yemen TV via Reuters TV

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Yemen’s former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, and two senior Houthi rebel leaders for threatening the peace and stability of the country, following similar action by the U.N. Security Council last week.

Yemen, a U.S. ally that borders oil-producer Saudi Arabia, is trying to end political unrest that began with mass protests against Saleh, president for 33 years until he stepped down in 2012. Saleh has denied seeking to destabilize Yemen.

The U.S. sanctions against Saleh and Houthi rebel military leaders Abd al-Khaliq al-Huthi and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim prohibit U.S. firms and people from dealing with them, and freeze any assets they may have in the United States.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov

