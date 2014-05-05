FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Ashton condemns killing of EU security worker in Yemen
#World News
May 5, 2014 / 6:14 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Ashton condemns killing of EU security worker in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People look at a damaged car where a French man was assassinated, in Sanaa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton condemned the killing of an EU security worker in Yemen on Monday, calling on the government in Sanaa to restore security in the country.

France’s Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said earlier the security agent was French.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the killing today, in Sanaa, of a member of the team providing security to the EU Delegation and the wounding of two others,” Ashton said in a statement.

“The EU’s presence in Yemen aims only to assist the country in its transition to democracy and in its economic development. To target persons engaged in this effort is evil and senseless.”

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Janet Lawrence

