Yemeni army kills seven Islamists in south
#World News
April 19, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

Yemeni army kills seven Islamists in south

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An army tank is seen near the Shuqra town in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

ADEN (Reuters) - At least seven Islamist militants were killed near the southern Yemeni city of Lawdar on Thursday in clashes between government forces and an al Qaeda-linked group, a local official told Reuters.

The impoverished country slipped into a state of chaos after the outbreak of protests a little over a year ago that culminated in the ousting of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh under a deal brokered by Yemen’s rich Gulf neighbors.

A defense ministry news service said in a text message that four of the militants, members of Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law), were Somalis.

More than 200 people have been killed since government forces stepped up attacks on the militants whom it accused of assaulting a military camp near Lawdar last week.

Exploiting weakened central government control, Islamist insurgents have taken control of a number of cities in the territory which is close to key shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

Yemen’s new president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, is facing challenges from Shi‘ite Muslim rebels in the north and secessionists in the south.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Tim Pearce

