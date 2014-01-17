FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three killed in clashes between militants the army in Yemen
#World News
January 17, 2014 / 1:39 PM / 4 years ago

Three killed in clashes between militants the army in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Clashes between armed militants and the Yemeni army killed three and injured two in Yemen’s southern city of al-Dalea on Friday, Yemen’s state news agency SABA reported.

Local authorities in the region told SABA that two soldiers had been shot dead, and another was injured. While witnesses told the agency that a Yemeni bystander had also been killed in the crossfire and other injured.

The agency said the clashes took place in a local market area. No further details were provided.

Stabilizing Yemen, which is also struggling with southern separatists and northern rebels, is an international priority amid fears of upheaval in a state that flanks top oil producer Saudi Arabia and major shipping lanes.

Reporting by Mohammad Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
