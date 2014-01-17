FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six killed in clashes between militants and army in Yemen
#World News
January 17, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 4 years ago

Six killed in clashes between militants and army in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Clashes between armed militants and the Yemeni army killed six and injured three in Yemen’s southern city of al-Dalea on Friday, state news agency SABA reported.

Local authorities told SABA two soldiers had been shot dead and another injured. Witnesses told the agency a Yemeni bystander had been killed in the crossfire and another injured.

Medical sources told reporters a missile fired by the Yemeni army had also hit a house, killing a woman and her two children, while the woman’s husband was severely injured.

People in the area told Reuters the constant sound of bombings and gunfire could be heard across the city.

The agency said the clashes took place in a market area. No further details were provided.

Stabilizing Yemen, which is also struggling with southern separatists and northern rebels, is an international priority amid fears of upheaval in a state that flanks top oil producer Saudi Arabia and major shipping lanes.

Reporting by Mohammad Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
