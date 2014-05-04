FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen says 37 militants killed in southern army offensive: Saba
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 4, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Yemen says 37 militants killed in southern army offensive: Saba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - Yemen said on Sunday 37 al Qaeda fighters had been killed in heavy clashes between the army and the militants in the southern Shabwa province.

The state news agency Saba quoted a military source as saying most of those killed in the fighting on Sunday were Saudis, Afghans, Somalis and Chechens and other nationalities. The source also said the army destroyed a number of vehicles and weapons belonging to the militants.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Sami Aboudi and Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.