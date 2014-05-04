Yemen says 37 militants killed in southern army offensive: Saba

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - Yemen said on Sunday 37 al Qaeda fighters had been killed in heavy clashes between the army and the militants in the southern Shabwa province.

The state news agency Saba quoted a military source as saying most of those killed in the fighting on Sunday were Saudis, Afghans, Somalis and Chechens and other nationalities. The source also said the army destroyed a number of vehicles and weapons belonging to the militants.