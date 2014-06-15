FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen kill seven army medics in south Yemen: official
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 15, 2014 / 7:34 AM / 3 years ago

Gunmen kill seven army medics in south Yemen: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN Yemen (Reuters) - Gunmen killed seven army medics riding a bus in southern Yemen on Sunday, a local security official told Reuters.

The official said the militants opened fire on the bus about 15 km north of Aden while it was en route to the nearby Basaheeb military hospital. A woman was among the dead and 11 people were wounded, the official said.

“I haven’t seen anything scarier than this. The gunmen came out suddenly and opened fire,” said Mohammed Saleh, a civilian witness at the scene.

Attacks against Yemen’s security forces have increased since the army launched an unprecedented campaign beginning in late April to dislodge al Qaeda militants from strongholds in southern Yemen.

The impoverished Arab country which borders oil giant Saudi Arabia is home to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, one of the global Islamist militant group’s most active wings.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.