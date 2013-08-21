Gunmen kill Aden intelligence chief, his nephew in south Yemen: agency

ADEN (Reuters) - Assailants shot dead the intelligence chief of the southern Yemeni city of Aden and his nephew on Wednesday, state news agency Saba said, the latest in a series of attacks against senior officers.

Saba said Colonel Ali Hadi, head of what is known as the political security apparatus in the port city, was shot dead by “terrorist elements”.

His nephew was also killed in the same attack, Saba said, without giving any details on the circumstances of the incident.

Dozens of Yemeni security and military officers have assassinated in the past two years in Yemen, many either by bombs planted inside their cars or in drive-by shootings often blamed on Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula or its affiliates.

Yemen, which borders Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, is struggling to reassert state control over the country against one of the most active franchises of the network founded by Osama bin Laden.

It is also facing other domestic threats including a growing secessionist movement in the south.