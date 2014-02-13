FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

#World News
February 13, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 4 years ago

Attackers fire rockets at prison in Yemeni capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Attackers fired rocket-propelled grenades at the main prison in Yemen’s capital on Thursday in a failed attempt to free convicts, security sources and witnesses said.

Explosions and gunfire between security forces and the attackers could be heard several kilometers away from the prison in northern Sanaa, which has al Qaeda members among its inmates.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and security forces had secured the area, the sources said.

Reporting by Khaled Abdullah; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Roche

