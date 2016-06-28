FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's sovereign fund in talks to buy Yes Communities: WSJ
June 28, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Singapore’s sovereign fund in talks to buy Yes Communities: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Singapore’s sovereign-wealth fund GIC is in talks to buy Denver-based Yes Communities, an owner of manufactured-housing communities, in a $2 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The talks with private equity firm Stockbridge Capital Group could still break down, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/294WiDc)

Yes owns or operates 178 communities in 17 American states.

GIC and Stockbridge Capital declined to comment. Yes Communities did not respond to a request for a comment.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

