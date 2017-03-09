HONG KONG Shares of Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd climbed 2.4 percent to a near two-year high on Thursday after shareholders voted for major board changes, ending a four-month battle for control of China's top industrial gases company.

Shares rose to HK$6.53, the highest since May 2015. That compared to a 0.8 percent fall in the benchmark index.

A majority of Yingde Gases shareholders voted to keep two of its co-founders and main shareholders on its board and oust five other board members, ending a battle for control of the $1.5 billion firm.

Amid the power struggle, U.S. industrial gas maker Air Products has made a takeover approach for Yingde Gases, while Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG has agreed to buy a substantial stake.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Randy Fabi)