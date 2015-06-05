FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yingli Green revenue rises on strong solar module demand
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 5, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Yingli Green revenue rises on strong solar module demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (YGE.N) reported an 8.5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its solar panels.

The company, which last month raised “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a “going concern” due to indebtedness, said total revenue rose to $468.7 million in the quarter from $432.2 million a year earlier.

The company, which has not reported a profit in the last 14 quarters, said total module shipments rose to 754.2 megawatts (MW) from 630.8 MW.

Net loss attributable to Yingli widened to $58.6 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $55 million a year earlier as cost of revenue rose more than 10 percent.

Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.