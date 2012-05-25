FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Yitai Coal gets nod for up to $1.5 billion HK offer: IFR
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 25, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 5 years ago

China's Yitai Coal gets nod for up to $1.5 billion HK offer: IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese coal producer Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (900948.SS) will start pre-marketing next week its up to $1.5 billion Hong Kong stock offering after receiving approval from the local bourse, IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plans.

Yitai Coal, which is already listed in Shanghai, would be the first so-called B-share company to trade in Hong Kong, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. B-shares are a class of stock traded in mainland China denominated in either U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars.

The company, which received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for the deal in mid-April, plans to sell up to 258 million shares in Hong Kong.

BOC International and China International Capital Corp. (CICC) will act as sponsors and joint bookruners with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), Macquarie (MQG.AX) and UBS UBSN.VX.

Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.