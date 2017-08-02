Yoox Net-a-Porter open to partnerships in different markets

Federico Marchetti, CEO of online clothing retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter speaks during a news conference at the unveiling of the company Tech Hub premises at White City in London Britain June 27, 2017.

MILAN (Reuters) - The chief executive of luxury online retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) (YNAP.MI), Federico Marchetti, said the group is open to considering partnerships and collaborations in different markets.

"The model we chose is to go independently, fully owned and by ourselves (but) we are open to evaluate options for different markets," Marchetti told Reuters on Wednesday, without giving further details on any ongoing talks.

The CEO added that "the business of YNAP is a business of partnerships and collaborations."