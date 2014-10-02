FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

Yodlee prices IPO at mid point of expected range: joint bookrunner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Software company Yodlee Inc YDLE.O, controlled by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, priced its initial public offering at $12 per share on Thursday, according to a joint bookrunner for the offering.

The company will raise about $75 million from the IPO at the offer price of $12, the mid point of its expected price range of $11 to $13 per share.

At $12 a share, the company would be valued at about $340 million.

Yodlee’s platform, known as the Yodlee Financial Cloud, is used by banks, Internet services companies and third-party financial app developers to track a consumer’s financial information.

The apps aggregate a consumer’s financial information and give it to a bank or personal finance website, allowing them to have a complete view of the end users’ finances.

Yodlee, which also counts Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) as a major shareholder, sold all the 6.25 million shares in the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are among the major underwriters of the offering.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

