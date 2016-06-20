FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Zegona in deal with Telia to buy Yoigo, needs smaller investor approval
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 20, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Zegona in deal with Telia to buy Yoigo, needs smaller investor approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman speaks on her mobile phone as she walks past a Yoigo shop in Madrid, April 26, 2011.Andrea Comas

LONDON (Reuters) - British investment firm Zegona said it would push ahead with talks to buy Yoigo after reaching agreement with the Spanish budget mobile operator's biggest shareholder Telia.

Zegona, set up by former Virgin Media executives to buy and run businesses in the European technology, media and telecoms sector, has been in talks about buying Yoigo for almost three months.

It said on Monday it had reached agreement with Telia to buy Yoigo but that it was yet to reach agreement with smaller shareholders. It is also aware of another bidder which is willing to pay a higher price, it said.

"Given the current uncertainty of this new bid and our expectation of greater clarity within a relatively short period, the board considers it is in the best interest of shareholders that Zegona remains engaged in the Yoigo transaction," it said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.