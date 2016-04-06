Yosemite offers reward for return of historic Ahwahnee Hotel sign

A sign giving directions for the Majectic Yosemite Hotel, formerly known as The Ahwahnee Hotel, is shown in this handout photo provided by the Yosemite National Park, in California March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yosemite National Park/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Yosemite National Park on Wednesday offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a sign for the historic Ahwahnee Hotel, which was stolen earlier this year during a still-raging legal battle over park trademarks.

Yosemite announced the reward in a post on Twitter and urged anyone with information about the theft to call a tip line.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman said the offer was made because park investigators had so far turned up few credible clues and no suspects in their attempts to recover the sign.

Officials changed the name of the Ahwahnee, a National Historic Landmark built in 1927, to the Majestic Yosemite Hotel. The park is battling its former concessionaire Delaware North Company in court over the trademark to the hotel and other popular sites that it has renamed.

Curry Village is now called Half Dome Village, and the Wawona Hotel, built in 1876, is known as Big Trees Lodge. Park officials have said that they hope to ultimately restore the original names.

A small blue-and-white sign for the Ahwahnee disappeared in the days before the name change, a crime the park said may or may not have been related to the controversy.