FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yosemite offers reward for return of historic Ahwahnee Hotel sign
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 6, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Yosemite offers reward for return of historic Ahwahnee Hotel sign

Dan Whitcomb

2 Min Read

A sign giving directions for the Majectic Yosemite Hotel, formerly known as The Ahwahnee Hotel, is shown in this handout photo provided by the Yosemite National Park, in California March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yosemite National Park/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Yosemite National Park on Wednesday offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a sign for the historic Ahwahnee Hotel, which was stolen earlier this year during a still-raging legal battle over park trademarks.

Yosemite announced the reward in a post on Twitter and urged anyone with information about the theft to call a tip line.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman said the offer was made because park investigators had so far turned up few credible clues and no suspects in their attempts to recover the sign.

Officials changed the name of the Ahwahnee, a National Historic Landmark built in 1927, to the Majestic Yosemite Hotel. The park is battling its former concessionaire Delaware North Company in court over the trademark to the hotel and other popular sites that it has renamed.

Curry Village is now called Half Dome Village, and the Wawona Hotel, built in 1876, is known as Big Trees Lodge. Park officials have said that they hope to ultimately restore the original names.

A small blue-and-white sign for the Ahwahnee disappeared in the days before the name change, a crime the park said may or may not have been related to the controversy.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.