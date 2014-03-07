Argentina's YPF says 2013 profit was $779 million

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company, YPF (YPFD.BA) (YPF.N), said on Friday that its net profit for full-year 2013 was 5.079 billion pesos ($779 million), an increase of 45.6 percent over the previous year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a profit of 5.106 billion pesos.

For the fourth quarter, YPF reported a net profit of 1.918 billion pesos, an increase of 88.2 percent over the same 2012 period.

($1=6.52 pesos as of Dec 31)