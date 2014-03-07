FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's YPF says 2013 profit was $779 million
March 7, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

Argentina's YPF says 2013 profit was $779 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a YPF petrol station in Buenos Aires November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company, YPF (YPFD.BA) (YPF.N), said on Friday that its net profit for full-year 2013 was 5.079 billion pesos ($779 million), an increase of 45.6 percent over the previous year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a profit of 5.106 billion pesos.

For the fourth quarter, YPF reported a net profit of 1.918 billion pesos, an increase of 88.2 percent over the same 2012 period.

($1=6.52 pesos as of Dec 31)

Reporting By Guido Nejamkis. Editing by Andre Grenon

