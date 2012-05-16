FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
YPF will replace auditors, avoid NYSE delisting
May 16, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

YPF will replace auditors, avoid NYSE delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF will name an audit committee to comply with U.S. market regulations once a new board of directors is seated in early June, the company said on Wednesday.

YPF said in a statement it wants its American Depositary Shares (ADS) to continue trading in New York. The company had said earlier that it was at risk of having the shares delisted since it was not complying with auditory regulations.

Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
