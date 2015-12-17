FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Donnie Yen, Mike Tyson team up for new kung fu movie
December 17, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Donnie Yen, Mike Tyson team up for new kung fu movie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former heavyweight boxing world champion Mike Tyson (L) and Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen arrive at the 18th Shanghai International Film Festival June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG - - Actor Donnie Yen says boxer Mike Tyson was “very easy to work with” on the set of “Ip Man 3”, a kung fu movie inspired by the life of Bruce Lee’s trainer.

The movie is a mash up of east-meets-west -- Tyson’s character tries to take over the city, prompting Yen’s kung fu master character to take a stand.

“Working with Mike Tyson has been a pleasure and an honor. First of all I‘m his boxing fan, a big fan,” Yen said at an event promoting the film.

“He’s actually very professional and very easy to work with and we had a really good time.”

