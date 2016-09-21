Yum China files to issue 10 million shares to Yum employees

Logos of KFC, owned by Yum Brands Inc, are seen on its delivery bicycles in front of its restaurant in Beijing February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Yum China Holdings Inc, which is being spun off from KFC owner Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N), filed with regulators on Wednesday to issue 10 million common shares to Yum Brands shareholders.

Yum Brands, which also owns Pizza Hut, said in October that it would spin off its China operations through a distribution of common shares to its shareholders.

The offering could result in Yum China receiving proceeds of up to $54.05 million, implying a proposed maximum offering price per share of $5.405, according to a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2ctqkQy)

Yum China has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "YUMC".

(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)